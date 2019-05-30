Leah Wilkinson set to be Wales' most capped sportsperson

Leah Wilkinson was named Wales hockey captain in January, 2018

Leah Wilkinson is set to become Wales' most capped sportsperson this weekend.

Wilkinson needs two more caps to break Paul Edwards' record of 157 appearances for Wales, with Edwards' achievement also coming in the sport of hockey.

Wales' most capped rugby player is Gethin Jenkins who reached 129 caps, while Jess Fishlock has represented the Wales women's football side 116 times.

Wilkinson is in line to break the record on Saturday in match two of a three-game series against France.

She made her Wales debut in 2004.