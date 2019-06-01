International hockey: Wales 3-1 France

From the section

Wales captain Leah Wilkinson became her country's most capped sportsperson.

After a 2-1 win on Friday, goals from Eloise Laity and Caro Hulme put Wales in control.

France replied but, Jo Westwood who was making her 100th appearance, sealed Wales' win.

Captain Wilkinson made her 158th appearance for her country and break Paul Edwards' record.

The final game will be held on Sunday (11:00 BST).

Wales are using the series with France as preparation for the FIH Series Finals in Valencia and the EuroHockey Championship Competition in Glasgow.

Wales squad:

Beth Bingham, Caro Hulme, Danni Jordan, Ella Jackson (GK), Eloise Laity, Emily Rowlands, Hannah Cozens, Izzie Howell, Izzy Webb, Jessica Roe, Jo Westwood, Julie Whiting, Leah Wilkinson (C), Megan Lewis-Williams, Natasha Marke-Jones, Phoebe Richards, Rose Thomas (GK), Sarah Jones, Sian French (VC), Sophie Robinson, Xenna Hughes.