International hockey: Wales 0-3 France

Wales' series with France was preparation for the FIH Series Finals and the EuroHockey Championship

Wales lost the final game of their three-Test series with France, who recovered some pride in Cardiff on Sunday after 3-1 and 2-1 defeats.

The home side, captained by Sian French on her 100th cap, showed signs of fatigue after the weekend's previous two wins that clinched the series 2-1.

France took the lead through Guusje van Bolhuis from a penalty corner.

Delfinia Gaspari doubled the visitors' lead in the third quarter, with Clelia Deroo's goal sealing the win.

Wales started well at Sophia Gardens, with their first real chance coming from a good ball into the circle from Wales' most capped sportsperson Leah Wilkinson, making her 159th appearance for her country.

But Sophie Robinson was unable to find the deflection to open the scoring and as the first quarter progressed France started to dominate, working the Welsh defence hard using long balls down the sidelines.

France made the most of their counter-attacks, only needing a few touches to get into the area and test Wales goalkeeper Rose Thomas.

The visitors eventually manage to capitalise on their chances with a goal from a penalty corner, a slap hit into the corner by Van Bolhuis.

Into the third quarter France were on top once more, breaking through to score their second of the game from Gaspari.

Wales continued to push forward in search of a goal with some nice movement in the area, but a diving chance by Izzy Webb was well saved.

In the 53rd minute Wales took off Thomas to allow for 11 outfield players but the bold move backfired, as Deroo scored into an open goal to make it 3-0 to France.

But Wales will be content with a 2-1 series win as they prepare for the FIH Series Finals in Valencia and the EuroHockey Championship in Glasgow.

Wales squad:

Beth Bingham, Caro Hulme, Danni Jordan, Ella Jackson (GK), Eloise Laity, Emily Rowlands, Hannah Cozens, Izzie Howell, Izzy Webb, Jessica Roe, Jo Westwood, Julie Whiting, Leah Wilkinson (C), Megan Lewis-Williams, Natasha Marke-Jones, Phoebe Richards, Rose Thomas (GK), Sarah Jones, Sian French (VC), Sophie Robinson, Xenna Hughes.