FIH Pro League: Germany secure comeback win over Great Britain

Germany celebrate their first goal in their comeback win over Great Britain

Great Britain squandered a 2-0 lead to lose 4-3 to Germany in the men's FIH Pro League at Lee Valley in London.

Danny Kerry's side led through a Will Calnan strike and a Phil Roper penalty corner, before Johannes Grosse and Florian Fuchs drew Germany level.

Sam Ward put Britain ahead once again but two goals in the final quarter from Marco Miltkau and Timm Herzbruch completed the turnaround.

GB are sixth in the Pro League table with 11 points after 11 games.

Australia are top with 22 points after nine games while Belgium, the Netherlands and Argentina occupy the other top four spots.

Britain's loss, which follows a superb win over European champions the Netherlands on 2 June, leaves their hopes of reaching the top four in the balance.

The competition, which serves as qualification for the World Cup and Olympics, sees nine of the world's top teams face each other home and away, with the top four advancing to the finals in the Netherlands on 30 June.

Thee GB men started their campaign with a 6-5 win in Spain on 25 January and will finish their group games at home to New Zealand on 23 June.

Fixtures

Sunday, 9 June

Great Britain v Australia - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London (14:00 BST)

Friday, 14 June

Great Britain v Netherlands - Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (19:30 BST)

Sunday, 23 June

Great Britain v New Zealand - The Stoop, London (14:00 BST)

Standings

Country P W D SO-Bonus L GF GA GD P % Australia 9 7 1 0 1 28 19 9 22 81.48 Belgium 8 5 3 1 0 33 18 15 19 79.17 Netherlands 9 3 3 2 3 24 21 3 14 51.85 Argentina 11 5 2 0 4 25 28 -3 17 51.52 Germany 10 3 4 2 3 23 24 -1 15 48.48 Great Britain 11 5 1 0 5 29 27 2 16 48.48 Spain 10 0 5 5 5 24 35 -11 10 33.33 New Zealand 10 0 3 0 7 21 35 -14 3 10