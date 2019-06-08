FIH Hockey Series: Irish beat Malaysia in Banbridge opener

Malaysia's Norsharina Shabuddin closes in on Ireland forward Chloe Watkins

Ireland made a winning start to the FIH Hockey Series finals with the hosts clinching a 2-1 victory over Malaysia.

Beth Barr gave Ireland the perfect start in Banbridge by deflecting Shirley McCay's drilled shot into the net.

Katie Mullan made it 2-0 in the third period with the captain controlling a Lizzie Colvin pass before firing home.

Malaysia scored what proved to be a consolation goal through Siti Husain late in the fourth quarter.

The eight-nation tournament offers a path to qualification for the Olympic Games, with the two teams making the final also advancing to the play-offs for places at Tokyo 2020.

Playing in their first tournament match since last year's World Cup Final, Ireland took a fourth-minute lead from a penalty corner as Barr got the crucial touch to deflect McCay's strike from the edge of the D into the net.

Celebration time for Ireland after Bethany Barr nets against Malaysia

Zoe Wilson then went close from another penalty corner opportunity late in the second period but her powerful shot went wide of the post and Ireland headed into the half-time break one up.

Deirdre Duke's close range-effort was well saved by Farah Yahya in the Malaysian goal early in the third period before Mullan netted to doubled Ireland's advantage.

Husain's late goal set up a tense finale but the Irish held on for a deserved win and three points in Group A.

Earlier, Korea despatched Ukraine 5-0 in a display which suggests they are likely to dominate Group B, while Scotland were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by France, the lowest ranked team in the competition.

Ireland's next game is against the Czech Republic at 15:00 BST on Sunday and will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.