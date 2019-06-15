FIH Pro League: Great Britain women lose 1-0 to Netherlands after late goal

GB's Anna Toman was named player of the match

Great Britain women had two goals disallowed as the Netherlands scored a late goal to win their FIH Pro League tie 1-0 in London.

Izzy Petter thought she had given the hosts the lead inside two minutes but replays showed the ball had hit Lily Owsley's foot on the way through.

Giselle Ansley smashed in a drag flick from a penalty corner but the ball was judged not to have left the circle.

Kelly Jonker scored for the Netherlands with 90 seconds remaining.

"I couldn't fault the girls today," GB head coach Mark Hager told BT Sport.

"I thought we were pretty good. We had enough opportunity to win the game.

"We still have some good weapons, we just need to make it turn our way."

The defeat leaves GB eighth in the FIH Pro League standings with just two wins to their name, while the Netherlands occupy top spot.

GB women play their final FIH Pro League game against New Zealand on 23 June at the Stoop in London.