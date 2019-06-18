FIH Series: Ireland hammer Singapore to top group and reach semi-finals

O'Donoghue scored his 99th, 100th and 101st Ireland goals in the Singapore win

Ireland stepped up their Olympic qualification bid by beating Singapore 11-0 in France to reach the semi-finals of the FIH International Series.

The win means Ireland topped the group after Scotland beat Egypt in Tuesday's earlier match in Le Touquet.

Shane O'Donoghue scored a hat-trick to bring his international tally to 101, with Stephen Cole and Conor Harte both hitting a double.

Matthew Nelson, Lee Cole, Luke Madely and Benjamin Walker also scored.

Ireland's semi-final will take place on Saturday and they will learn who their opponents will be after Thursday's crossover matches.

Alexander Cox's side, who are the highest-ranked team in the series, will advance to an Olympic play-off later this year if they reach the final of the tournament.

Scotland had earlier beaten Egypt 3-2 thanks to a last minute goal. Ireland had lost to Egypt on Sunday after opening the tournament with victory over Scotland.