Wales 2-2 South Africa: Leah Wilkinson rescues draw for Wales

Leah Wilkinson was named Wales hockey captain in January, 2018

Wales began their FIH Women's Series Finals campaign with a draw against South Africa in Valencia, Spain.

Sian French gave Wales the lead, only for South Africa to hit back through Lilian de Plessis and Quanita Bobbs.

But Wales' record cap-holder Leah Wilkinson equalised with 11 minutes remaining to rescue a point.

Wales' other Pool B opponents are Thailand, who they play on Thursday, 20 June (16:00 BST) and Italy, with that match on Saturday 22 June (12:00 BST).

Hosts Spain, Belarus, Canada and Namibia make up Pool A.

The pool games will be followed by crossover games between the second and third-placed teams.

The winners of those matches will advance to the semi-finals, while the pool winners qualify directly for the semi-finals.

Fourth-placed teams in each pool will contest the seventh-place play-off.

The event is a pathway to qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

While they cannot qualify because England are the nominated country for Great Britain's Olympic pathway, Wales are seeking to gain world ranking points.