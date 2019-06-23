Men's FIH Pro League 2019: Great Britain beat New Zealand to reach final four

Great Britain's men reached the FIH Pro League finals after a tense 2-0 win over New Zealand in front of a packed crowd at Harlequins' Twickenham Stoop.

In the first match played at a UK rugby stadium, Britain knew a win would see them reach the final four of the first ever FIH Pro League tournament.

Chris Griffiths swept home the opener on five minutes to ease nerves.

And the forward latched on to Ashley Jackson's pass to drive a second across the keeper in the final quarter.

