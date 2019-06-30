Men's FIH Pro League 2019: GB finish fourth after play-off loss to the Netherlands

From the section

The Netherlands' Mink van der Weerden celebrates his goal during his side's 5-3 win over Great Britain

Great Britain's men finished fourth in the inaugural FIH Pro League following a 5-3 loss to the Netherlands - after twice squandering the lead.

The Dutch opened the scoring before GB fought back through Zach Wallace and Henry Weir in the second quarter.

Jeroen Hertzberger levelled the score before Phil Roper's penalty corner restored Britain's lead.

But three unanswered goals gave the Netherlands victory in the third-place play-off in Amsterdam.

The final between Belgium and Australia starts at 16:00 BST.

