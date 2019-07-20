Great Britain women lose to Japan as Laura Unsworth plays 250th international

Unsworth now has 110 GB caps and 140 for England

Captain Laura Unsworth's 250th international ended in a second defeat of the week as Great Britain's women lost 1-0 to Japan in Hiroshima via a Kana Nomura goal from a penalty corner.

They lost Monday's first Test 2-1 to the same opponents.

Unsworth, 31, made her international debut in 2008 and has won Olympic gold and bronze medals with Team GB and the 2015 EuroHockey title with England.

She now has 140 caps for England and 110 for Great Britain.

The match was the final fixture of six in a two-week trip to Japan intended to help the team acclimatise for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

England's women head to Belgium for next month's EuroHockey Championships and can guarantee Olympic qualification for Rio champions Great Britain with victory.