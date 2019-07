EuroHockey Championships groups and fixtures

From the section

EuroHockey Pools Men's Pool A: Belgium, England, Spain, Wales Men's Pool B: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Scotland Women's Pool A: Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Russia Women's Pool B: England, Germany, Ireland, Belarus

All matches to take place at Sporthal Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp, Belgium

All times BST



Friday, 16 August

Men's Pool A: Belgium v Spain, 20:30

Saturday, 17 August

Men's Pool A: England v Wales, 11:15

Men's Pool B: Germany v Scotland, 13:30

Men's Pool B: Netherlands v Ireland, 15:45

Women's Pool A: Spain v Russian, 18:00

Women's Pool A: Netherlands v Belgium, 20:30

Sunday, 18 August

Women's Pool B: Germany v Belarus, 09:00

Women's Pool B: England v Ireland, 11:15

Men's Pool A: Spain v Wales, 13:30

Men's Pool B: Ireland v Scotland, 15:45

Men's Pool A: England v Belgium, 18:00

Men's Pool B: Germany v Netherlands, 20:30

Monday, 19 August

Women's Pool B: Germany v England, 13:30

Women's Pool B: Ireland v Belarus, 15:45

Women's Pool A: Spain v Netherlands, 18:00

Women's Pool A: Belgium v Russia, 20:30

Tuesday, 20 August

Men's Pool A: Spain v England, 13:30

Men's Pool B: Ireland v Germany, 15:45

Men's Pool B: Netherlands v Scotland, 18:00

Men's Pool A: Belgium v Wales, 20:30

Wednesday, 21 August

Women's Pool B: England v Belarus, 10:00

Women's Pool B: Ireland v Germany, 12:15

ParaHockey Finals, 14:15 - 16:45

Women's Pool A: Netherlands v Russian, 18:00

Women's Pool A: Belgium v Spain, 20:30