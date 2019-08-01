Four Nations: Late Mark Gleghorne goal earns England a point against Ireland

Gleghorne's late strike was his 46th combined international goal

Mark Gleghorne salvaged a late point for England as they drew 3-3 with Ireland in their Four Nations opener.

Ireland went two goals ahead within 20 minutes through Ben Walker and Shane O'Donoghue but Will Calnan and Sam Ward brought England level.

Daragh Walsh put Ireland back in front immediately but Gleghorne - playing his first international game since January - struck back in the dying seconds.

"We were very rusty and disjointed in the first half," said Danny Kerry.

The England head coach added: "That's why we're here.

"We are pleased with aspects of our play that we've been working on and will continue to grow the breadth of our game."

The Four Nations, taking place in Spain, acts as a warm-up tournament for the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, later this month.

England face Spain on Friday before concluding the tournament against Malaysia on Sunday.