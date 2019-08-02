Four Nations: Sam Ward scores twice as England lose to hosts Spain

Ward's goals took his tally for 2019 into double figures

Sam Ward's double proved to not be enough as England fell to a 4-2 defeat by hosts Spain in the Four Nations.

Ward scored his first minutes after Pau Quemada had given Spain the lead, but England found themselves 3-1 down at half-time following further goals from Diego Arana and Xavi Lleonart.

He scored his second after the break but Quemada also doubled his tally to seal Spain's victory in Barcelona.

"It was a good tight game," said England head coach Danny Kerry.

"There were tiny moments that didn't happen for us but we also some saw really pleasing aspects of our development."

The Four Nations acts as a warm-up tournament for the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, later this month.

England play Malaysia in their final game of the round-robin tournament on Sunday.