EuroHockey Championship II: Scotland set up Austria group decider

Scotland have made it through to the semi-finals of the women's EuroHockey Championship II after a 3-2 victory over Czech Republic in Glasgow.

Goals from Amy Costello, Kaz Cuthbert and Louise Campbell were enough to seal the victory over the side that beat them in a penalty shoot-out in June.

The Scots lead Group B ahead of Austria, who also won their second game, 2-1 win against Ukraine.

Scotland face the Austrians on Wednesday in the group decider.

The top two in each group in Europe's second division progress to the semi-finals, with the group winner playing the side that come second in Group A.

Watch Scotland v Austria live from 19:00 GMT on the BBC Sport website.