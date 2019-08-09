EuroHockey Championship II: Scotland to meet Italy in final

From the section

Scotland will face Italy in Saturday's Women's EuroHockey Championship II final after beating Poland 3-0 in a match held up for 80 minutes by rain.

Play was stopped soon after Emily Dark gave the hosts a second-minute lead at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.

Kareena Cuthbert and Louise Campbell scored after the match resumed.

Italy beat Austria 4-0 in their semi-final. The third place play-off between Austria and Poland starts at 14:00 BST on Saturday, with the final at 16:15.

The final will be streamed on the BBC Sport website from 16:10.