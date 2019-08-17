EuroHockey Championships 2019: England draw 2-2 with Wales in opening game

James Gall struck after England had withdrawn goalkeeper George Pinner to give them an extra attacker

EuroHockey Championships Date: 16-24 August Venue: Wilrijkse Plein, Antwerp Coverage: The BBC will be showing all home nations matches live on the BBC Sport website and connected TVs.

James Gall scored a late England equaliser as they drew 2-2 with Wales in their opening match at the Men's EuroHockey Championships in Belgium.

Sam Ward put England ahead near half-time before Gareth Furlong's equaliser.

Wales went in front with less than 10 minutes remaining when Rhodri Furlong's cross deflected in off Henry Weir.

England then withdrew goalkeeper George Pinner for an extra attacker and their numerical advantage paid off as Gall scored.

Wales face Spain in their second pool game in Sunday at 12:30 BST; England are in action against Belgium on the same day at 17:00.

The tournament also serves as a direct qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the winner qualifying.