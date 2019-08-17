Euro Men's Hockey: Dutch outclass Ireland in Antwerp opener

Shane O'Donoghue's penalty corner reduced the Dutch lead to 3-1 but the holders responded with two further goals

Ireland's men proved no match for the Netherlands as the holders earned a comprehensive 5-1 win in the European Championship opener in Antwerp.

The Dutch moved into a 3-0 lead inside eight minutes after goals from Seve van Ass, Mirco Pruyser and man of the match Bjorn Kellerman.

Shane O'Donoghue pulled a goal back from a penalty corner on 24 minutes after Joep de Moel's sin-binning.

But further goals from Kellerman and Pruyser completed the Dutch win.

Kellerman's second goal came even though the Netherlands were a man down at that stage because of Jelle Galema's sin-binning.

Ireland have little time to regroup from Saturday's defeat as they face Scotland on Sunday before taking on Germany on Tuesday in their final pool match.

The top two teams in both pools progress to the semi-finals with the winners clinching automatic qualification for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The bottom two nations in the pools be involved in play-offs to avoid the two relegation spots to the next EuroHockey Championship II.

Ireland are without their injured world-class goalkeeper David Harte in this week's tournament.