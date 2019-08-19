EuroHockey Championships 2019: Ireland women keep hopes alive by routing Belarus 11-0

Roisin Upton's four goals helped Ireland demolish Belarus in Antwerp

Ireland's women kept their EuroHockey Championship hopes alive by routing Belarus 11-0 in Antwerp.

Victory over Germany on Wednesday will secure last year's World Cup runners-up a place in the semi-finals.

The Irish could not afford to slip up after Sunday's 2-1 defeat by England but were never threatened.

Roisin Upton struck four goals with Nikki Evans and Anna O'Flanagan both notching two, while Zoe Wilson, Bethany Barr and Deirdre Duke also scored.

The result means Belarus have shipped 24 goals in two games after their 13-0 demotion by Germany on Sunday.

Both Germany and England are unbeaten in Pool B after they drew 1-1 on Monday.

Belarus restricted Ireland to a 2-0 half-time lead but the roof totally fell in on the outclassed eastern Europeans in the closing half-hour as Ireland's penalty corner tally of 18 yielded nine goals.

"We knew we had a big performance in us today. We were disappointed with the result against England," said Upton.

"It's always tough against the Germans as they are a very structured side but we will back ourselves against them."

The winner of the championships, which conclude on 25 August, will secure qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.