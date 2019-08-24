EuroHockey Championships: England avoid relegation by beating Scotland
England avoided relegation from the EuroHockey Championships by beating Scotland 3-0 to finish fifth.
Two first-half goals from Sam Ward and another by Ashley Jackson sealed the win with Scotland facing a nervous wait to see if they will be relegated.
That will depend on the result of Ireland v Wales, who are contesting the final Pool C game later on Saturday.
England's women were thrashed 8-0 by defending champions the Netherlands in their semi-final on Friday.