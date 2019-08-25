EuroHockey Championships: England women lose to Spain in bronze-medal match

Spain celebrated victory after goalkeeper Maria Ruiz denied England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb in the shootout

England lost a dramatic shootout against Spain to finish fourth at the EuroHockey Championships.

The bronze-medal match ended 1-1, with Hannah Martin scoring England's goal, before Spain won the shootout 3-2.

England led 2-1 in the shootout but failed to convert their last two efforts in Antwerp, Belgium.

England came third in 2017 but this is the first time since 2003 they have failed to finish in the top three at the championships.

The shootout drama began as England led 2-1, with Ellie Rayer earning a penalty stroke after an infringement by Spain goalkeeper Maria Ruiz. Spain replaced Ruiz with Melanie Garcia just for the penalty and the stand-in blocked Giselle Ansley's effort.

Begona Garcia made it 2-2, before England's Sarah Evans fired wide, and Beatriz Perez put Spain 3-2 up.

Ruiz then denied Hollie Pearne-Webb and although the England captain referred it to the video umpire, the decision stood.

A close-fought game saw Martin give England a 10th-minute lead after an Evans interception deep in the Spanish half.

Spain drew level six minutes after half-time as Begona Garcia fired a ball into the circle and Maria Tost diverted it past Maddie Hinch.

The England goalkeeper was then unable to repeat her shootout heroics of Rio 2016, although she did save from Spain captain Georgina Oliva.