Olympic play-offs: Ireland men and women both face Canada for Tokyo spots

Ireland's men beat Canada 4-2 at the last Olympics in Rio

Ireland's women will meet Canada in their Olympic play-off in Dublin later this year with the Irish men having been drawn away to Canada.

Both play-offs will take place over two legs with the winning teams earning spots at the Tokyo Games.

Ireland's men beat Canada 4-2 at the Rio Olympics and will fancy their chances despite their poor showing at the recent European Championships.

The Irish women have never qualified for an Olympic Games.

However after securing the silver medal at last year's World Cup, the Irish women should go into their home contest with the Canadians in a positive frame of mind.

Great Britain's men, who include a number of Northern Ireland players, will host Malaysia in their play-off with the British women taking on Chile.

The play-offs will take place either on the final weekend of October of the first weekend of November.

More to follow.