Olympic hockey qualifiers: Great Britain women face Chile, men draw Malaysia

Suzy Petty was part of Great Britain's squad at the FIH Champions Trophy and will play in the Pro League

Great Britain's women will have to overcome Chile in a two-legged contest for the right to defend their title at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The FIH Olympic qualifiers draw also pitted the British men's team against Malaysia.

Both sets of matches will take place at Lee Valley in London over the weekend of 1-3 November.

Ireland's women, who reached the World Cup final, face Canada at home while the men's team are away to Canada.

The play-offs provide the final opportunity for teams to qualify for Tokyo.

Olympic hockey qualifiers (home side first)

Women's draw

Spain v Korea

Ireland v Canada

China v Belgium

India v USA

Great Britain v Chile

Australia v Russia

Germany v Italy

Men's draw

New Zealand v Korea

Great Britain v Malaysia

Canada v Ireland

Spain v France

Netherlands v Pakistan

India v Russia

Germany v Austria