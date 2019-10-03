Jacob Draper: Wales defender set to make Great Britain hockey debut

Wales' Jacob Draper has been part of the GB Elite Development Programme and GB U21s

Jacob Draper is set to make his Great Britain debut after the Welshman was named in a 20-strong squad to play two Tests in Spain on 10 and 11 October.

The 21-year-old defender is included on the back of a fine EuroHockey Championship campaign with Wales, as he helped them to a sixth-placed finish.

Defender Liam Sanford makes his first international return since February due to a knee injury.

Forward Liam Ansell is also back after suffering an ankle injury in May.

But midfielder Ashley Jackson will not travel with the squad as he recovers from an injury.

Several players could also achieve milestones during the games, with Phil Roper in line to win his 50th GB cap.

Both Chris Griffiths and Ian Sloan could play their 100th combined international matches for England and Great Britain.

The games against Spain will act as part of the preparations for the FIH Olympic Qualifers, with GB men set to take on Malaysia on 2-3 November at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

GB men to play Spain (10-11 October):

David Ames (Holcombe) - ENG

Liam Ansell (East Grinstead) - ENG

Will Calnan (Hampstead & Westminster) - ENG

David Condon (East Grinstead) - ENG

Brendan Creed (Surbiton) - ENG

Adam Dixon (Beeston) (C) - ENG

Jacob Draper (Hampstead & Westminster) - WAL

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) - SCO

James Gall (Surbiton) - ENG

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (GK) - ENG

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) - ENG

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) - ENG

George Pinner (Old Georgians) (GK) - ENG

Phil Roper (Wimbledon) - ENG

Liam Sanford (Old Georgians) - ENG

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) - ENG

Tom Sorsby (Surbiton) - ENG

Jack Waller (Wimbledon) - ENG

Sam Ward (Old Georgians) - ENG

Henry Weir (Wimbledon) - ENG