Tokyo 2020: Ireland name squad for Olympic qualifiers

Mark Tumilty replaced Alexander Cox as head coach following Ireland's relegation from Division A to the second tier at the EuroHockey Championships in Antwerp.

Head coach Mark Tumilty has announced the Ireland men's squad which will travel to Canada for the Olympic qualifiers at the end of this month.

Ireland confirmed their place in the Olympic qualifiers last June by beating Korea to reach the final match of their FIH Series Final in Le Touquet.

The qualifying double-header will take place against Canada in Vancouver on the 26 and 27 of October.

The winner on goal aggregate will seal their spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Canada also stand in the way of Ireland's women and a spot at the Olympics in Dublin at the start of November.

Ireland's men twice beat France in two warm-up games and the men will travel to Belgium this weekend for final preparations ahead of their Olympic qualifier in Vancouver.

"This squad has a good mix of experience and youth," said Tumilty, who replaced Alexander Cox after the EuroHockey Championships in August.

"We've seen good progress over the last three weeks. I'm confident this group of players has the ability to be successful in the Olympic qualifiers."

Both Stephen Cole and Ben Walker will travel with the team as reserves.

Ireland squad: D Harte, Fitzgerald, Cole, C Harte, Bell, Loughrey, Jackson, Cross, Walsh, Murray, Cargo, O'Donoghue, Robson, Magee, McKee, Nelson, Duncan, Caruth.