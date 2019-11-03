Tokyo 2020: Great Britain beat Chile to secure Olympics spot

Tess Howard celebrates her goal for Great Britain gainst Chile

Great Britain's women's hockey team has secured a place at Tokyo 2020, beating Chile in the second leg of their Olympic qualifying play-off.

After a 3-0 win in Saturday's first leg, Mark Hager's side finished the job off with a commanding 2-1 victory to claim the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Goals from Tess Howard and Laura Unsworth put the hosts 2-0 up inside seven minutes at Lee Valley.

Chile had a goal disallowed before Fernanda Villagran scored late on.

The visitors thought they had pulled a goal back in the third quarter but Francisca Parra's strike was ruled out by the video umpire, as the ball had not travelled the required five metres before entering the circle.

Las Diablas did get on the scoreboard with just three minutes remaining through Villagran but by then it was no more than a consolation.

Qualification for next year's Olympics will come as a huge relief to Hager, who has presided over a tough transitional period since taking the job in January 2019.

"I'm so proud of all the girls," said Great Britain captain Hollie Pearne-Webb.

"I'm really excited now looking forward to the next eight months. I think we can make some huge progress in that time. The hard work starts now."

Great Britain finished second-bottom in the inaugural FIH Pro League season, and finished outside the medals at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 European Championships.

They will now have the chance to defend in Tokyo the title they won at Rio 2016.

"The pressure on the girls was huge, especially as they are the defending Olympic champions," said Hager.

"We had to win these two games and I'm really proud of the girls. It's a fantastic effort. Now we can put our plans in place for what's to come.

"What we've got to learn is that once we go 2-0 up we've got to get another one and then another one.

"I can't fault what we're doing in the attacking third but we just need that little bit of polish at the end."

He added: "It's great going to the Olympics but if you look at the percentage of people who win medals it's not very many.

"Our next objective is to make sure we've got the process to find that extra 10-20% improvement we need to compete for a medal."