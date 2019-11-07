Eugene Magee: Midfielder retires after Ireland's Olympic heartbreak

Media playback is not supported on this device They think it’s all over! Ireland miss out on Olympics after penalty drama

Eugene Magee has retired from international duty after Ireland failed to secure a spot at the 2020 Olympics.

Magee is Ireland men's most-capped player with 295 appearances and will still play for his club Banbridge.

The midfielder, 33, represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Ireland controversially lost their Tokyo 2020 play-off after a last-second penalty stroke was awarded by the video umpire, which Canada scored before winning the shoot-out that followed.

Mark Tumilty's team were already celebrating a 6-5 aggregate win when Canada asked for a referral on an incident that happened with one second remaining.

Magee scored twice in the shootout but Ireland would go on to lose in sudden death.

Last year, Magee was part of the Ireland side that reached a first World Cup since 1990 and he scored in a famous 4-2 win over England at the European Championships in 2015.