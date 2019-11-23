Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Ireland to face GB and Dutch in Pool A

Ireland and the Netherlands met in the 2018 World Cup final in London

Ireland's women will face defending Olympic champions Great Britain and World Cup winners the Netherlands in the pool stages at Tokyo 2020.

The other teams in Pool A are Germany, India and South Africa.

Ireland, who will be playing in the Olympics for the first time, face a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final when they were defeated 6-0 by the Dutch.

The top four teams in each pool will make the Olympic quarter-finals.

Germany are fourth in the world, one place ahead of Great Britain who beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to take the gold medal in Rio.

India, beaten twice by Ireland in last year's World Cup, are ranked 9th and African champions South Africa are the lowest ranked nation competing in the Games at 16th.

Meanwhile Great Britain's men find themselves in Pool B with world champions Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Canada and South Africa.

Northern Irish duo Ian Sloan and David Ames were in the GB side that qualified for the Olympics by beating Malaysia in their play-off earlier this month.

The International Hockey Federation was able to make the announcement after all the qualified teams were approved by their respective National Olympic Committees with the composition of the pools made up according to the world rankings at the end of the qualification process.

The match schedule is expected to be announced in December.