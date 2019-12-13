Katie Mullan: Ireland captain awarded Honorary Fellowship by Northern Regional College

Katie Mullan reached 100 caps for Ireland by the age of 22

Katie Mullan, captain of the Ireland women's hockey team, has received an Honorary Fellowship from Northern Regional College.

Mullan's team became the first Irish women's side to qualify for an Olympics after defeating Canada in a dramatic shootout in November.

The 25-year-old led Ireland to a silver medal at the World Cup last year.

"It's a real honour and I hope that it may inspire young women to get involved in sport," said Mullan.

As well as her success on the international stage, the Coleraine native recently returned to her local hockey club in Ballymoney as a coach.

"Northern Regional College values equality and endeavours to promote women in sport, of which Katie is a strong advocate," said Professor Terri Scott, Principal and Chief Executive of the College.

"She is a fantastic role model and her achievements in sport are truly outstanding.

"Katie's determination and drive are something to be admired and we wish the Ireland Women's hockey team all the very best at the Olympic Games next year."