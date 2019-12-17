Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Ireland face South Africa in opener

Ireland drew 0-0 with Canada over two legs in Dublin but secured qualification after a dramatic shootout victory

Ireland's women will face South Africa in their opening game of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Netherlands, Germany, India and Great Britain also await Ireland in Pool A.

Sean Dancer's side qualified for their first Olympics after beating Canada in a dramatic shootout in November.

Great Britain's men, whose squad is likely to include several Northern Irish players, will also face South Africa in their opening fixture.

The match schedule was unveiled at a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Ireland are currently ranked eighth in the world while South Africa are the lowest-ranked country competing in the Olympics at 16th.

The game will be played on Saturday 25 July at the Oi Hockey Stadium on the first full day of competition at the Games.

Two days later Ireland will face the World and European champions, Netherlands, in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup Final when the Dutch won 6-0.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ireland realise Olympic dream after penalty drama

The remaining games in Pool A see Ireland take on Germany and then India and they'll finish against the defending Olympic gold medal winners Great Britain on Saturday 1st August.

The top 4 teams in each Pool will make the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile Great Britain's men will also begin their campaign against South Africa on the same day as Ireland's women.

The Great Britain squad is expected to include Northern Ireland players David Ames, Ian Sloan and Mark Gleghorne.

The other games in Pool B will be against Canada, Germany, Netherlands and world champions Belgium.

Ireland Women's Tokyo 2020 Olympics fixtures Ireland v South Africa Saturday 25 July The Netherlands v Ireland Monday 27 July Germany v Ireland Wednesday 29 July Ireland v India Friday 31 July Ireland v Great Britain Saturday 1 August