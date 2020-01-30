Ireland men's hockey: Mark Tumilty to remain coach until end of December

Mark Tumilty was appointed temporary head coach for Ireland's Olympic play-off

Mark Tumilty will remain on as Ireland men's hockey coach until December.

Tumilty was appointed for Ireland's Olympic play-off after Alexander Cox left the post following the team's EuroHockey Championships relegation.

The Irish suffered a controversial defeat in their play-off against Canada following the awarding of a last-second penalty stroke in normal time.

Hockey Ireland will advertise the position in late 2020 with Tumilty in full-time charge until then.

A Hockey Ireland statement said that it had opted to extend Tumilty's contract "to the end of the Olympic cycle".

"At this juncture all suitably experienced Irish and international coaches with the relevant skills and experience are encouraged to apply," said Hockey Ireland.

Tumilty said he was "delighted to be given the opportunity to continue in the role for 2020".

"I am really look forward to working with a very talented group of players and support staff," added Tumilty.

"We need to grow the depth of our squad and to ensure all players fulfil their potential.

"I want to play an attacking and exciting brand of hockey, with our goal to get the Irish men moving up the world rankings again."

After Ireland's play-off defeat in Vancouver, Tumilty said players in his squad had "given up careers and relationships" to chase their Olympic dream.

After winning the first leg 5-3, Ireland were already celebrating a 6-5 aggregate win when Canada asked for a video referral after Lee Cole's challenge on James Wallace inside the Irish circle.

Video umpire Diego Barbas astonished the Irish by awarding a penalty stroke, which Canada scored before prevailing in the subsequent shoot-out.