Ireland women to move Olympic training camp from Malaysia because of coronavirus

Ireland qualified for the Olympics by beating Canada in a play-off

Ireland women's hockey squad's pre-Olympics training camp in Malaysia has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials from Hockey Ireland said they were trying to find a new location and could return to South Africa where they recently had a warm-weather camp.

Other Olympic-qualified countries, including China and Japan, are also relocating their training sessions.

Ireland's women's team will be playing in the Olympics for the first time.

They beat Canada in a penalty shootout after both legs in November's play-off in Dublin ended 0-0.

In Japan, Ireland's first match is against South Africa on 25 July and their other group opponents will be Germany, Great Britain, India, South Africa and World and European champions, the Netherlands.