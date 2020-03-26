Irish season finished over coronavirus

Last updated on .From the section Hockey

The Irish hockey season has come to an early end because of the pandemic

Hockey Ireland has announced that league, cup and all other domestic competitions are deemed to have finished because of coronavirus.

The governing body said it took the decision "in order to provide clarity and to assist with immediate and longer-term planning".

Issues including final league places, promotion and relegation will be considered by the Hockey Ireland Board.

The final decisions will be published no later than 12 April.