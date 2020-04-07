Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland finished second at the Hockey World Cup in 2018

Re-live Ireland's journey to the 2018 Hockey World Cup final with BBC Sport NI's documentary, Live Like Legends.

The documentary follows Ireland's underdog story at the World Cup, will be able to watch on Wednesday, 8 April at 19:00 BST.

It will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport NI Facebook page.

There will be 10 minutes of unseen footage which incorporates Ireland's qualifying path to the Olympics Games.

The story, which is told by the players and originally aired in December 2018, follows Ireland's journey against the odds to the World Cup final in England in the summer of 2018.

The additional footage includes a dramatic shootout win over Canada in Dublin in November, which secured Ireland's spot at the now postponed Olympics in Tokyo.

Live Like Legends will also be available to watch on BBC Northern Ireland's YouTube channel.