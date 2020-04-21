Last updated on .From the section Hockey

GB women's hockey team won gold at Rio 2016

Great Britain hockey will lose major sponsor Investec in August, 11 months before the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games begin.

Great Britain’s women are the defending Olympic champions but have struggled to find form in recent years.

Investec became a sponsor in 2011 and GB hockey is searching for a successor.

”When the relationship began in 2011 it was pioneering and far-sighted to enter into a partnership with a women’s sport,” a GB hockey statement said.

“Investec’s commitment to women’s hockey has helped raise the profile of our athletes, elevated the experience at our events and enabled the sport to reach new audiences.”

The Olympic Games, originally scheduled to run from 24 July to 9 August 2020, will now begin on 23 July 2021.