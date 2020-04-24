Great Britain Hockey have postponed their Pro League matches in May and June

Great Britain Hockey have postponed their Pro League matches in May and June because of the coronavirus pandemic.

These include both the men's and women's games against Spain and the USA on 24-25 May, plus Germany on 13-14 June at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.

This follows the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announcement that the Pro League will be extended until June 2021, allowing the remaining matches a larger window to be rescheduled.

Only a third of games have been completed in the annual global competition, which normally runs from January to June.

Because of the way the league is structured, Germany's women are yet to play a match, while Argentina have played eight of their scheduled 16 fixtures.

The FIH told BBC Sport the extension was a "step forward" as there were fears that the Pro League could be cancelled this season if a majority of the outstanding matches were not played by 8 August.

GB Hockey Women's head coach, Mark Hager told BBC Sport: "We're excited to know that the 2020 Pro League is to be completed prior to the Olympics, and all hopeful that circumstances will allow all of us to return to the game we all have a passion for in the near future."

The FIH has also announced that after the completion of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the following calendar will run from September 2021 to June 2022.

BBC Sport understands that if this works well it might be permanently adopted.