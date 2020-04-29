Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Surbiton's men have added the England Hockey League title to the Super 6's crown that they won earlier this year

Surbiton have won the men's and women's league titles after England Hockey chose to conclude the domestic season.

Hockey had been suspended until 30 June because of the coronavirus pandemic, with games last being played in March.

It means Surbiton men have secured a domestic double after February's indoor Super 6s victory, while the women have won a seventh successive league title.

Promotions and relegations have been determined by standings when the leagues stopped.

A meeting of the English Hockey Board on Tuesday also determined the same condition will decide qualification for European competitions.

In the women's game, Division One North champions Swansea are promoted and become the first Welsh side to achieve top-flight status.

They will be joined in the Women's Premier Division by Division One South champions Wimbledon, while Bowdon Hightown are relegated.

Bottom-of-the table Reading are relegated from the men's Premier Division, with the University of Durham and Oxted - champions of Division One North and South respectively - being promoted.

It means both top divisions will run with one extra team next season only to make an 11-team competition.

Play-offs for promotion to the men's and women's Premier Division for the 2020-21 season have been scrapped, while one team at Division One and Conference levels have been reprieved relegation.

"These are unprecedented times for all of us, and we are grateful to clubs for their patience while we finalised the fairest course of action," England Hockey chief executive Nick Pink said.

"We've undertaken a very thorough process and arrived at a solution that gives us a roadmap of how we can get the leagues back up and running as soon as possible.

"We congratulate all teams who have won their division and commiserate with relegated teams and others negatively impacted by the season being curtailed."