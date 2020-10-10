Railway Union's Kate Lloyd scores the only goal against Pegasus on Saturday

Lisnagarvey maintained their 100% record to start the Irish Hockey League season with a convincing 6-0 win over Corinthian at Comber Road.

Dublin YMCA joined them with three wins out of three as they defeated Banbridge 3-2 while Annadale suffered a 10-0 thrashing by Three Rock Rovers.

In the women's IHL Pegasus slumped to a second away defeat in a row.

Pegasus lost 1-0 to leaders Railway Union, who are the only perfect team left after three rounds of matches.

It took a while for Lisnagarvey to find their stride against struggling Corinthian but in the final seconds of the first quarter Johnny Lynch finally opened the scoring. Troy Chambers and Andy Williamson from a penalty corner made it 3-0 at half-time and further strikes from Ben Nelson, Chambers and Matthew Aughey after the interval saw Garvey lay down another strong marker that they are the team to beat.

However, Dublin YMCA are matching them win for win in the early stages of the season as they romped to a 3-0 lead over a disappointing Banbridge at Havelock Park before holding on for the win.

Cheeky chappy

Ross Henderson's cheeky finish, as he dragged the ball onto his backhand before slipping in between the pads of Bann goalkeeper Luke Roleston, opened the scoring in the first quarter before Grant Glutz doubled that advantage soon after and the same player made it 3-0 when his penalty corner effort bounced into the net off the pads of Roleston.

Almost immediately Luke Witherow's excellent work along the goalline saw his pass converted from close range by Eugene Magee. The home side dominated possession after the interval without creating many clear cut chances but they took one of the few when Philip Brown's mazy dribble and ball along the goalline was tapped in by Eddie Rowe.

Bann had four penalty corner opportunities in the final quarter but their routines were predictable and well defended and time ran out on their chance to find the equaliser.

Banbridge's Eddie Rowe cuts the gap to 3-2 against Dublin YMCA

Monkstown are third in the standings after a 4-4 draw with UCD in a game where the lead changed hands four times while Pembroke got their first points of the season with a 2-1 home win over Glenanne.

Annadale had held Three Rock Rovers to just a single goal at half-time before capitulating in the third quarter as the Dublin side scored six times.

Things got worse at 6-0 when goalkeeper Sam Hamill pulled a hamstring and had to leave the pitch and with no second goalkeeper having made the trip Annadale thought about replacing Hamill but couldn't as the goalie's kit would have had to be sanitised and so they decided to play on with 11 outfield players.

Ben Johnson notched a hat-trick and Ben Walker scored twice as Three Rock eventually ran out double-figure winners.

Kate Lloyd's third-quarter goal was enough for Railway Union to see off the challenge of Pegasus and move the Dublin side into sole possession of first place in the women's IHL with three wins from three games.

Pegasus' Charlotte Beggs gets away from Jenny Long of Railway Union

It was the second defeat in a row for the Ulster side, who face a local derby with Belfast Harlequins next Saturday. Their game with Cork Harlequins was postponed after the Munster side refused to travel for the second time this season because of health concerns with Hockey Ireland now set to adjudicate on whether they will forfeit the game.

Elsewhere. a number of Ireland's World Cup silver medallists were on the scoresheet. Roisin Upton scored twice for her hometown team in Limerick as Catholic Institute beat Muckross 5-1 to move into second place, two points behind Railway Union.

Hannah Matthews scored twice for Loreto as they edged Old Alex 4-3 with Nikki Evans also grabbing a brace and Deidre Duke getting the other goal in a losing effort. Both teams are now tied for third place with six points while Emily Beatty scored the pick of the goals as Pembroke defeated UCD 3-0.

In the first round of the Irish Senior Cup two goals from Paula Haugh were enough for Banbridge to edge Glenanne 2-1 and they will now face UCD at Havelock Park, while in the men's competition Clontarf had a 4-1 win over Kilkeel and will now have home advantage against holders Lisnagarvey in the last 16.