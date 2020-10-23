Last updated on .From the section Hockey

GB women beat Chile in November to secure qualification for the Tokyo Olympics

Four players could make their senior Great Britain debuts as the women and men's teams prepare for their first competitive matches in seven months.

Fiona Crackles, Emily Dark, Sophie Hamilton are in the women's squad and Ollie Payne in the men's for two FIH League double headers.

GB face fixtures in the Netherlands on 27 and 29 October and Belgium on 31 October and 1 November.

Laura Unsworth will captain the women's team, who won Olympic gold in 2016.

Unsworth is one of only three members of that team named in the latest squad, alongside Lily Owsley and Susannah Townsend.

Amy Costello and Sarah Evans could make their first international appearances of the year.

Goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard may also play her first GB match, having appeared twice for England in 2017.

Head coach Mark Hager said: "It is very exciting to provide an opportunity to these new players who have been training with us over the last few weeks and shown great development."

In the men's squad, Harry Martin and Adam Dixon are in line to win their 100th GB caps.

Head coach Danny Kerry said of Payne's inclusion: "Ollie is an outstanding young talent and has excelled in training since joining the squad. He now needs to experience the senior international game."

GB women's squad:

Laura Unsworth (capt), Sarah Evans, Anna Toman, Susannah Townsend, Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Tess Howard, Sarah Jones, Lizzie Neal, Sabbie Heesh (GK), Lily Owsley, Jo Hunter, Grace Balsdon, Amy Costello, Izzy Petter, Emily Dark, Sophie Hamilton, Fiona Crackles, Holly Hunt, Miriam Pritchard (GK)

GB men's squad:

George Pinner (GK), Luke Taylor, Alan Forsyth, Rupert Shipperley, Harry Martin, Phil Roper, Adam Dixon (capt), Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Ollie Payne (GK), Liam Ansell, David Condon, Jack Waller, James Gall, Tom Sorsby, Rhys Smith, Will Calnan, Zach Wallace, Jacob Draper.