FIH Pro League: Great Britain beat Belgium in shootout after 1-1 draw
Great Britain were held to a 1-1 draw by Belgium before winning the shootout in their Pro League clash in Brussels.
Sarah Jones' 11th international goal gave GB the lead in the first quarter following a smart pass from Tessa Howard.
Belgium levelled right on half-time with a penalty stroke from Tiphaine Duquesne.
The draw earned both sides a point, with their 3-1 shootout win earning GB an extra bonus point.
"We were probably a bit disappointed to come away with a draw," said Great Britain captain Laura Unsworth.
"We had a really strong start and should have killed the game off in the first quarter as we had some really good chances to make it two or three-nil."
Great Britain's men's side also take on Belgium later on Saturday.