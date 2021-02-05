Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Hockey Ireland hopes the leagues will resume in September

This season's EY Irish Hockey Leagues have been abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hockey Ireland board took what it described as an "inevitable decision" after meeting to discuss the ongoing restrictions related to coronavirus.

A number of schools competitions have also been postponed, including the Kate Russell, John Waring, June Smith and All-Ireland Schoolboys.

Hockey Ireland said the leagues will return in September 2021.

"Unfortunately this has become an inevitable decision as Covid-19 continues to impact on all of our lives," Hockey Ireland Chair Eric Brady said.

"We know that this is very disappointing for all clubs and players, but we simply no longer have the time to complete this year's leagues.

"However, we are continuing to look at other avenues that may provide players and clubs with competitive hockey at some stage, should this become possible."