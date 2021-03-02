Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland skipper Mullan says Belfast series against Olympic champions GB will be "massive"

Ireland will play Olympic champions Great Britain in a three-match series in Belfast later this month which will be live on the BBC website and iPlayer.

The games will take place at Queen's University's playing fields on 13, 14 and 16 March.

Ireland captain Katie Mullan said the prospect of the Olympic champions playing in Belfast was "massive".

"Since I've been involved in the team, GB have never come over here to play us," said the Ireland skipper.

"They are such a high-quality opposition so it will be great to get the games under our belt."

Mullan added that Ireland have continued to prepare diligently for both their upcoming European Championship and Olympic Games challenges this year.

"We have been working away really hard behind the scenes but because there has been no live competition, we've maybe not been able to continue (and share) our journey with our fans.

"Unfortunately, the fans won't be able to attend the games because of the ongoing restrictions but they will be able to watch the series on the BBC Sport Website and iPlayer and that will be a big step in the right direction once more."