Great Britain largely bossed possession after Ireland took an early lead in Belfast

Olympic champions Great Britain fought back to beat Ireland 2-1 in game one of the three-match series in Belfast.

Roisin Upton's seventh-minute penalty stroke put the hosts ahead after Great Britain keeper Maddie Hinch had brought down the lively Anna O'Flanagan.

The Irish remained ahead at the break but the outstanding Lily Owsley levelled early in the second half.

As GB took control, Sarah Robertson hit the winner early in the final quarter after a superb Giselle Ansley pass.

The visitors had little difficulty in managing the game in the closing minutes despite losing Laura Unsworth for two minutes following her green card.

With both squads using their series as a crucial part of their preparations for the EuroHockey Championships and Olympic Games, Ireland made a lively start with Naomi Carroll putting the ball in the British net early on, only for the umpire to rule out the effort.

The first of a series of Owsley runs deep into Irish territory then led to a GB penalty corner but Unsworth failed to get full purchase on the shot, with Grace O'Flanagan making a comfortable save.

The Irish keeper's cousin Anna O'Flanagan immediately earned Ireland's penalty stroke at the other end as she was upended by Hinch and Upton hammered the resultant shot to the roof of the net.

But after their somewhat sluggish start, the Olympic champions began to take control with Hannah McLaughlin and Michelle Carey having to make last-ditch interventions to halt further Owsley bursts.

As they remained in arrears at half-time, Anstey missed a penalty stroke shortly after the restart as her effort shaved the outside of the post but within a couple of minutes the visitors were deservedly on terms as Owsley finished from close range.

A rare Irish attack saw a penalty-corner chance late in the third quarter but Upton's effort was blocked and it was no big surprise when the British dominance yielded Robertson's winner after Ansley's accurate long pass early in the final quarter.

The second match in the series will take place on Sunday with the sides then meeting again on Tuesday at the Queen's University venue.