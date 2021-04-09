Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Ireland drew with Olympic champions Great Britain in a three-game series last month

The Ireland women team's pre-Olympic camp in Malaysia has been cancelled at the last minute amid concerns over Covid-19 and quarantine issues.

The Irish squad were scheduled to travel from Dublin to Malaysia on Friday but instead came the news of the late cancellation.

Hockey Ireland said the decision had been taken because of "changing circumstances in the past 24 hours".

The Irish squad were scheduled to be in Kuala Lumpur until 28 April.

Ireland were scheduled to face the hosts and Great Britain in a tour organised to help the visiting squads acclimatise to conditions similar to those they will experience in Tokyo.

Coach Sean Dancer said the Irish players had been informed of the tour's cancellation early on Friday morning.

"Everyone is disappointed that we will not be able to make this opportunity happen," said the Ireland coach.

"At this point in our build up to Europeans and the Olympics, the health and wellbeing of our staff and players is paramount.

"Weighing up the potential performance benefit of heat and humidity versus the uncertainties we live with at this time globally, particularly with travel and quarantine periods, has been incredibly difficult.

"I am confident we can control our build up well in Ireland to put the team in the best position to compete this summer."

Hockey Ireland added that it had been forced to make a "difficult decision".

"Over the past two weeks Hockey Ireland and their key stakeholders have been working tirelessly to provide the opportunity to travel to Malaysia for heat and humidity training and competition," said the Hockey Ireland statement.