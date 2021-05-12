Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Why GB hockey player Wilkinson went back to school...

For most athletes, training for an Olympic Games would be intense enough.

But Leah Wilkinson has added in a day at work too.

The Wales and Great Britain hockey player teaches history to sixth form students alongside her full-time training schedule with GB Hockey.

"I did miss teaching," said Wilkinson, who had taken a sabbatical from her job when she joined the Great Britain programme.

"For me it was really important I had a rounded approach. That involves being in touch with my work and being to use my brain in different ways away from the pitch.

"So it was a no brainer really."

Wilkinson made her debut for Great Britain in October 2019 and helped them qualify for the Tokyo Olympics less than a month later.

The 34-year-old earned a record 169 caps for Wales before making her Great Britain debut in the autumn of 2019.

Just weeks later she had helped GB qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and earned a full-time contract.

She took a six-month sabbatical from her teaching job in Surrey to train full-time for the Games. But their postponement in March 2020 meant it turned into a much longer time away from her school.

So earlier this year she opted to return to the classroom - either for real or virtually - for one day a week.

"The hockey was so exciting," Wilkinson continued. "But there were elements of me that missed a bit of routine.

"My life has been run by a bell for most of it. So I missed that, but also I missed my colleagues, I missed the kids - I can't believe I'm saying that - and I also missed actually teaching and the satisfaction of that.

"The one day a week this year has worked out absolutely perfectly."

The Pro League resumes

Wilkinson and her Great Britain team-mates will play their first competitive home internationals for more than 550 days this week.

Back-to-back matches against Germany in the Pro League will be followed by a double-header with the USA later in the month.

Crucial preparation for the Tokyo Games and potentially one final audition ahead of a competitive Olympic selection process for the players.

Only 16 women will make the final cut for the Olympics.

Wilkinson plays alongside partner Sarah Jones for Wales and Great Britain.

For Wilkinson, she is not just hoping to secure her own spot, but also hoping her partner and team-mate Sarah Jones joins her.

"I don't know if you can quite put into words what it would be like to be selected for an Olympic Games," Wilkinson continued.

"When you pick up a stick for the first time, it's the ultimate thing to be an Olympian. So to be within touching distance is magical.

"For us to both go would be absolutely amazing. I've seen how hard Sarah has worked for the four or five years she's been involved with the [GB] programme and the progress she's made. I really hope it'll happen."

Wilkinson's return to school is in preparation of being a full-time teacher again after the Games.

She and Jones, who got engaged in 2019, will also resume their wedding planning.

But for now there is an Olympic Games to prepare for - and nothing will get in the way.

