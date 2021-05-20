Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Michelle Carey is set to make her first appearance in a world ranking event

Ireland coach Sean Dancer has announced his squad for next month's European Championships in the Netherlands.

Michelle Carey, Sarah Torrans and Hannah McLoughlin will make their first appearance in a world ranking event.

Ireland will use the tournament as preparation for the Olympic Games.

"It has been a long, tough 12 months, preparing in a Covid world - it is a credit to the group's strength to arrive at this year's Euros with a very balanced team," said Dancer.

He added: "I will enjoy watching the experienced players controlling our play in combination with the excitement of our young players such as Michelle Carey and Hannah McLoughlin."

It is the first phase of a summer that culminates in the Tokyo Games with the Euros doubling up as a key preparation tournament for the Games while also providing three potential 2022 World Cup tickets.

Strong squad

Head coach Dancer has selected his strongest available squad for the eight-team competition at Amstelveen's Wagener Stadium, where the Irish will be bidding for a first ever semi-final spot.

Rising UCD star Carey is set to make her formal capped international debut along with team-mate McLoughlin and Loreto speedster Torrans.

They will take on world number one side the Netherlands on 5 June in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final, then face Scotland two days later before closing out the group stages on 9 June against Spain.

For World Cup qualification, Ireland will only be absolutely assured of a ticket if they finish in the top three positions.

Currently, Spain and the Netherlands are already pre-qualified as hosts - should either or both finish in the medal positions in Amstelveen, fourth or fifth place could provide the golden ticket.

Dancer said: "The European Championships is a major tournament with ramifications for next year's World Cup. We have made our objectives very clear and will push hard as a group towards them."

Ireland squad: Ayeisha McFerran, Lizzie Murphy, Michelle Carey, Naomi Carroll, Lizzie Colvin, Nicci Daly, Nikki Evans, Megan Frazer, Sarah Hawkshaw, Hannah Matthews, Shirley McCay, Hannah McLoughlin, Katie Mullan, Anna O'Flanagan, Lena Tice, Sarah Torrans, Roisin Upton, Chloe Watkins.

Travelling reserves: Deirdre Duke, Sarah McAuley