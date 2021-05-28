Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England's women won the EuroHockey Championships in 2015 and have since finished third (2017) and fourth (2019)

England have named their men's and women's squads for the EuroHockey Championships in the Netherlands starting on 4 June.

The men's team, who face champions Belgium in their group, are led by 2009 EuroHockey gold medallist Adam Dixon.

Hollie Pearne-Webb, an Olympic gold medallist with Great Britain in 2016, captains the women and is set to reach 100 England caps at the tournament.

Qualification for the 2022 World Cup will be on offer for both teams.

Men's squad: George Pinner (GK); David Ames; Harry Martin; Chris Griffiths; Ian Sloan; Sam Ward; Phil Roper; Adam Dixon (C); Brendan Creed; David Goodfield; Ollie Payne (GK); Liam Ansell; Jack Waller; James Gall; Liam Sanford; Tom Sorsby; Will Calnan; Zach Wallace

Women's squad: Maddie Hinch (GK); Laura Unsworth; Sarah Evans; Anna Toman; Esme Burge; Susannah Townsend; Erica Sanders; Ellie Rayer; Giselle Ansley; Hollie Pearne-Webb (C); Lizzie Neal; Shona McCallin; Sabbie Heesh (GK); Lily Owsley; Jo Hunter; Grace Balsdon; Izzy Petter; Fiona Crackles