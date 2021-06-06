Last updated on .From the section Hockey

England's women opened their EuroHockey Championships campaign with a 4-0 victory over Italy in Pool B in the Netherlands.

The men's team later made it two wins from two with a tight 2-1 victory over world champions Belgium in Pool A.

England women will play their second pool match against Germany on Monday while the men face Spain next on Tuesday.

Qualification for the 2022 World Cup is on offer in the Netherlands.

Sarah Evans scored the opening goal for the women's team inside the first quarter, before Jo Hunter doubled the advantage.

Catherine de Ledesma added the third on her international debut, with Ellie Rayer sealing the rout late on.

In the men's game, Zach Wallace's early goal from a penalty stroke was cancelled out almost straight away as Tom Boon equalised for world number one Belgium.

Wallace then set up Liam Ansell to score from close range at the start of the second half and that sealed victory for England, who beat Russia 5-0 on Saturday in their opener.