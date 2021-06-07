Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Naomi Carroll's 46th-minute goal gave Ireland a huge 1-0 win over Scotland at the EuroHockey Championships in Amsterdam on Monday.

The victory set up a showdown with Spain on Wednesday where a victory would guarantee a World Cup place.

It was a memorable moment for Carroll, who had been absent from the international game for nearly two years because of a knee-ligament injury.

Ireland lost their opener against hosts the Netherlands 4-0 on Saturday.

Monday's game with Scotland proved to be a tight physical contest between two closely matched sides.

Ireland create early chances

Ireland's Anna O'Flanagan was in the thick of things in the first minute from Naomi Carroll's slip pass but Amy Gibson was out quickly to smother the chance.

Carroll's tenacity was a feature of the first half in tandem with Sarah Hawkshaw, their nippy runs testing the Scots frequently.

Nikki Evans also went close to an opening goal but she just could not get enough lift over Gibson when set through down the left.

It would have been the perfect way for Evans to celebrate her 200th cap, becoming just the sixth woman to do so after Nikki Symmons, Shirley McCay, Cliodhna Sargent, Chloe Watkins and Anna O'Flanagan.

Scotland were sitting deep and playing a longer game, requiring Hannah Matthews to be on hand to pick off important late tackles.

Carroll snaps up chance at second attempt

The second quarter followed a similar pattern with Hawkshaw racing down the right but her cross only got half a touch in front of goal - a Katie Mullan cross took a Scottish stick and rolled wide.

Ireland's first penalty corner was won by Michelle Carey but no shot of note materialised.

The third quarter brought the first corner chances, Lena Tice and Róisín Upton combining to clear Scotland's first-up effort from Emily Dark before Ireland could not make full use of the three that came their way.

From the fourth set piece - Hawkshaw again to the fore - the goal finally came as Carroll snapped up the chance at the second attempt. Upton's drag was blocked by the first runner but her Catholic Institute club mate on hand to swipe home a vital goal from mid-circle.

Evans came within millimetres of doubling the lead from a Chloe Watkins crash ball, meaning a tense finale. But the single goal was enough as Ireland withstood a late onslaught, including a corner with 36 seconds to go, to get over three points on the board.

Ireland: A McFerran, R Upton, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, N Carroll, H McLoughlin, L Holden, S Hawkshaw, A O'Flanagan

Subs: M Carey, M Frazer, C Watkins, N Daly, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, D Duke, L Murphy

Scotland: A Gibson, J Eadie, L Swanson, B Ward, A Costello, S Robertson, C Watson, S Jamieson, E Dark, K Holmes, R Condie

Subs: L Campbell, M Bell, B Shields, R Collins, F Burnet, F Semple, N Cochrane