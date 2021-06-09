EuroHockey: Ireland miss out on semi-finals after Spain draw and now face play-offs route to World Cup spot

Ireland's Hannah Matthews and Spain's Begona Garcia were in action in Wednesday's game
Hannah Matthews earned her 150th Irish cap in Wednesday's game in Amsterdam

Ireland's hopes of reaching the EuroHockey semi-finals were dashed by a 1-1 draw with Spain as they now face a play-offs route for a World Cup spot.

Roisin Upton's second-minute penalty corner gave the Irish a perfect start in Amsterdam but Begona Garcia levelled on 17 minutes.

Spain, needing only a draw to reach the semi-finals, dominated the remainder of the game as they reached the last four.

Ireland must earn fifth spot in Amsterdam to book a World Cup berth.

The Irish clinched a surprise silver medal at the 2018 World Cup in London where they defeated the Spanish in penalties in a dramatic semi-final.

However, the Spanish avenged that revenge as the draw guaranteed their World Cup spot in addition to reaching the semi-finals in Amsterdam.

The draw saw Spain pipping the Irish on goals scored in Pool A as both finished with a goals difference of minus three after heavy defeats by the Netherlands.

More to follow.

