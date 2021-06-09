Last updated on .From the section Hockey

Hannah Matthews earned her 150th Irish cap in Wednesday's game in Amsterdam

Ireland's hopes of reaching the EuroHockey semi-finals were dashed by a 1-1 draw with Spain as they now face a play-offs route for a World Cup spot.

Roisin Upton's second-minute penalty corner gave the Irish a perfect start in Amsterdam but Begona Garcia levelled on 17 minutes.

Spain, needing only a draw to reach the semi-finals, dominated the remainder of the game as they reached the last four.

Ireland must earn fifth spot in Amsterdam to book a World Cup berth.

The Irish clinched a surprise silver medal at the 2018 World Cup in London where they defeated the Spanish in penalties in a dramatic semi-final.

However, the Spanish avenged that revenge as the draw guaranteed their World Cup spot in addition to reaching the semi-finals in Amsterdam.

The draw saw Spain pipping the Irish on goals scored in Pool A as both finished with a goals difference of minus three after heavy defeats by the Netherlands.

More to follow.